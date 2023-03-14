Man arrested after brandishing gun during road rage incident

WAUCONDA -- A Batavia man has been charged after police say he brandished a pistol at another driver March 11 near Wauconda.

About 8:15 a.m. March 13, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Route 176 and Fairfield Road, near Wauconda, for a report of a reckless driver, according to a news release.

A 53-year-old man reported that another driver, identified as Anthony J. Delorto, 37, of the 1400 block of Challenge Road, Batavia, didn’t allow him to merge as the two traveled east, police said.

As the two proceeded after the merge, Delorto produced a firearm and waved it at the victim, police said. The other man called 911 to report the incident.

Delorto was seen pulling into a business in the 28700 block of North Route 83, near Mundelein, police said. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and placed Delorto into custody. The pistol was recovered from Delorto’s vehicle.

Delorto has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor; aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor. He was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. March 28.