Meet Our New Doctors at Manus Dental in Lake Zurich!

Manus Dental in Lake Zurich is very excited to welcome two highly experienced dentists to its team: Dr. Faisal Saadoon, DDS, and Dr. Robert Blumenthal, DMD. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the practice, ensuring patients receive top-notch care in both general and cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Faisal Saadoon, originally from Baghdad, Iraq, earned his dental degree from the University of Baghdad before furthering his education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he completed his second dental degree. Dr. Saadoon’s international training and experience give him a broad range of skills, allowing him to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to his patients. He is passionate about delivering excellent patient experiences and providing personalized treatment plans.

Dr. Robert Blumenthal, with over 29 years of clinical experience, is another fantastic addition to Manus Dental. A graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Blumenthal holds prestigious credentials, including a Mastership with the Academy of General Dentistry and Fellowship in the Academy of Dentists International. His expertise spans a wide range of dental procedures, including implants, cosmetic treatments, and complex surgical procedures. Patients appreciate his calming demeanor and attention to detail, which makes him highly sought after for both routine and advanced dental care.

Both doctors are committed to using the latest dental technologies and techniques to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. Whether you need routine check-ups, restorative work, orthodontic treatment, or cosmetic enhancements, or even pediatric dentistry for your children, the Manus Dental team in Lake Zurich is equipped to meet your needs.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, call Manus Dental today at 847-852-7475, or visit manusdental.com .

Manus Dental Lake Zurich

365 Surryse Rd., Ste. 170

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Ph: 847-852-7475

manusdental.com