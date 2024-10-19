Lake County Sheriff’s Office plans Halloween traffic enforcement

WAUKEGAN -- From Oct. 19 through Nov. 1, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will participate in additional traffic safety enforcement efforts to encourage motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws.

If you are planning to enjoy Halloween festivities, make sure you also plan for a safe, sober ride home. Remember: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

DUIs are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. It is illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, or any other drugs or substances. Additionally, all vehicle occupants must wear their seat belts.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to follow these simple tips to keep our roads safe this Halloween:

* Plan a safe way to get home before attending any party.

* Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.

* Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving. Make sure you have a sober friend to walk you home if needed.

* Always wear your seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers and crashes.

* If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it’s safe to do so.

This Halloween enforcement and awareness campaign, including the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, is funded by federal highway safety dollars, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.