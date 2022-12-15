Suspect arrested in 2020 Mundelein murder

MUNDELEIN – The Mundelein Police Department announced agents from the FBI, along with other law enforcement partners, ended a 2 1/2-year manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2020 homicide in Mundelein.

The shooting, which resulted in the death of Gavile Jackson, 18, occurred on May 28, 2020, in the 300 block of North Lake Street.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 6, Alessis Botello, 21, was arrested during a targeted police operation at his residence in Mexico. After being taken into custody, Botello was transported back to the U.S. and turned over to the custody of Mundelein Police Department investigators.

Botello faces two counts of first-degree murder for his involvement in the incident. Botello was in the custody of the Lake County Jail awaiting his bond court appearance.

“Even though this case was no longer in the headlines, Mundelein police officers and investigators with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force were working behind the scenes to solve this crime. Thanks to their steadfast efforts, we now have a suspect in custody,” Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz said in a news release.

“I applaud the teamwork between our dedicated investigators and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. It required a ‘no quit’ attitude to take this suspect into custody and I’m very proud of the collective effort,” Chief of Police John Monahan said.

Sgt. Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said “the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people who knew each other. They had gathered for an exchange that may have been drug-related.”

Mundelein Police Department investigators used witness information and surveillance footage to identify Botello. Prior to his residence in Mexico, Botello was a resident of Wheeling.