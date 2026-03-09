Teen killed when vehicle hits tree in Deer Park

A 17-year-old boy was killed when he crashed a car into a tree Monday morning in Deer Park, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Ela Road north of Long Grove Road at about 10 a.m. for a crash with injuries.

Deputies found a BMW sedan with catastrophic damage. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation showed the car was speeding northbound on Ela Road. They believe the driver lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Lake County coroner’s office responded, and an autopsy is being scheduled. The teenager’s identity was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

