Fire at Island Lake home leaves family displaced, dog rescued and cat died

A house fire in Island Lake caused damage that left the home uninhabitable and left a cat dead Saturday morning, according to a Wauconda Fire District news release.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11:36 a.m. Saturday to a house fire located at the 3800 block of Newport Drive and arrived at the scene in under six minutes.

There was “heavy smoke pushing from the attached garage and attic space above” and “heavy fire conditions,” the news release said.

All residents of the home safely got out of the house. Two pets, a dog and a cat, were still inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog but the cat died in the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene and Newport Court was closed off for about two hours.

Fire departments from Lake Zurich, Barrington-Countryside, McHenry Township, Countryside and Fox River Grove assisted the Wauconda Fire District in putting out the fire.

No firefighters or residents were injured, the news release said. An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.