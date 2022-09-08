Two people charged with murder in fatal shooting at Antioch apartment

Two people are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Wisconsin man at an Antioch apartment late Monday, police said Thursday afternoon.

Johnathan N. Skroko, 28, of the 600 block of Fieldcrest Drive in South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of the 1000 block of Main Street in Antioch, are in police custody in Antioch awaiting initial court hearings.

Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Scheller said the 42-year-old victim, Robbie Dickerson of Racine, Wisconsin, and his girlfriend arrived at Miller’s Antioch apartment to buy drugs from Miller and Skroko.

Scheller said Miller and Skroko made a plan to lure Dickerson into the apartment and rob him during the transaction.

Dickerson’s girlfriend waited outside and he went in. Skroko jumped out from a hiding place with a shotgun to threaten Dickerson. Dickerson tried to hide behind Miller, but she got away and Skroko shot Dickerson, Scheller said.

Miller told investigators Skroko then handed her a handgun and told her to finish Dickerson off as the man lay dying on the floor, Scheller said, but Miller declined, so Skroko shot Dickerson a second time with the shotgun.

Scheller said Skroko and Miller fled before police arrived at the apartment late Monday night. Police found Dickerson’s body in a bathtub with bleach poured on him.

On Wednesday, investigators found the pair staying at a Gurnee hotel near Route 41 and Grand Avenue and took them into custody, said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Scheller said police discovered blood and bleach stains on clothes in the possession of Miller and Skroko.

A Lake County judge set bail for Miller at $3 million, which means she would need to post $300,000 cash to be released from jail. Skroko’s bail was set at $10 million, which means he would need to put up $1 million. Miller and Skroko were represented by attorney Brian E. Wilson of the public defender’s office at separate hearings Thursday afternoon.

Miller and Skroko attended their separate hearings through Zoom from the Antioch Police Department and will be held separately at Lake County jail. Both are due back in court next month.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220908/two-people-charged-with-murder-in-fatal-shooting-at-antioch-apartment