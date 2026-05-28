Mason: The North Point Marina will be open for the 2026 season

In a time when it feels like stress is at an all-time high and there’s nothing but bad news everywhere we look, I offer some very exciting, good news to my community: the North Point Marina in Winthrop Harbor will be open for the 2026 season!

North Point Marina is the largest marina on the Great Lakes, but it isn’t just a home for boats (though, 1,500 boat slips is quite a lot!).

The marina is an epicenter for recreation and entertainment in our community; from relaxing on the beautiful Lake Michigan beach, to going for a swim in the pool or hopping on a boat for a fishing trip or a sunset cruise. The marina is also a great place to listen to live music with a craft beer and a bite to eat. If you’re looking for specific events, the Yacht Club hosts a variety of fun celebrations throughout the season. There is something for everyone.

And while we like to think of the marina as our little secret, people come from all over the country to enjoy its amenities and its beauty—whether they arrive by car, plane, train, or boat!

Last fall, it was announced that the North Point Marina’s operator was terminating its lease, putting the marina at risk of closing for an entire season and leaving Winthrop Harbor vulnerable to significant economic impacts. Not to mention the slip-holders, who would be left high and dry. While IDNR owns the North Point Marina, they rely on a concessionaire to operate the marina, which essentially means they were unable to establish new management without going through a months-long process based on the Illinois Code of Procurements.

The news came as a shock to many, myself included. Immediately, I started reaching out to community leaders, business owners, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which owns all Illinois Beach State Park lands, including the marina.

I also introduced new legislation (House Bill 4307) in case there was a need to make a procurement exemption for the North Point Marina so that IDNR would be able to appoint new management, ensuring long-term stability and flexibility.

The entire community came together to find potential solutions—the team at IDNR, the team at Visit Lake County, Mayor Michael Bruno, Administrator David Alarcon, Senator Mary Edly Allen, the Charter Fishing Boat Captains, local business owners, Winthrop Harbor Yacht Club members and slipholders who have called North Point Marina home for years. Governor Pritzker’s office was also involved throughout the entire process, as well as Congressman Brad Schneider, who reached out to offer support.

After months of conversations and negotiations, I am happy to announce that Winthrop Harbor’s North Point Marina will now be operated through a brand-new management contract with Skipper Bud’s and will be open for business this summer! Skipper Bud’s has been a longtime partner of the marina, offering boat repair, storage, sales, and brokerages for decades. They’ve been in business since 1959 and have significant marina experience. They know the North Point Marina and the people; they’re a vital part of our community.

I offer a final thank you to everyone that I have been in communication with during this process. The weather may still be chilly, but I’m already looking forward to warm, sunny days at the marina in just a few short months.