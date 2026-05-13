Two Walk to Cure Arthritis walks planned in May

From Libertyville to lakefront Chicago, the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis is marking 25 years of impact across the region this May with two festival-style events.

This year, these longtime walks expand into full-scale wellness festivals featuring DJ-led warmups, Family Fun Zones, guided yoga and mobility sessions designed to ease joint pain, healthy refreshments and dedicated “paws-pitality” areas for four-legged participants (who also get arthritis). The refreshed format creates a more immersive, welcoming experience for families, teams and first-time walkers alike.

Arthritis impacts nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children nationwide, including many across the Chicago metro area. Funds raised support cutting-edge research and critical resources for local families living with arthritis.

The Lake County - Walk to Cure Arthritis will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 16 at Old School Forest Preserve, Shelter C, 28285 N St. Marys Road, Libertyville.

Another event will take place in Chicago. The Chicago - Walk to Cure Arthritis will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 30 at Diversey Harbor, 2601 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago.

For information or to register for the Libertyville event, visit events.arthritis.org/wtcalakecountyil.

For the Chicago event, visit events.arthritis.org/wtcachicagoil.