SWALCO to host household chemical waste mobile event

SWALCO’s first household chemical waste mobile event of the year will take place in Vernon Hills on May 16 at the Vernon Hills Metra Station, 75 E. Highway 45, Vernon Hills.

This event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and appointments are required.

Safety is crucial during visits. Participants must stay in their vehicles.

Collections are for residential waste only. No business waste will be accepted. All SWALCO HCW Collection Events are free for Illinois residents.

SWALCO has expanded its list of accepted household chemical waste materials to include a wider variety of household battery types. The following batteries are accepted at mobile HCW events:

Single-Use Non-Rechargeable Alkaline and Primary Batteries: AAA, AA, C, D, 9v & 6v, Lithium, Zinc-Air, Zinc-Carbon, Zinc Chloride, and button batteries labeled CR/SR/LR

Non-Automotive and Non-Marine Lead Acid Batteries: Backup sump pump, riding lawn mower, and small sealed lead acid batteries

Rechargeable Batteries: Lithium-ion, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride

Lithium batteries can catch fire, especially when damaged. When placed in household trash and recycling bins, lithium batteries can be damaged by trash compactors, causing fires during transportation and at waste and recycling facilities.

Other items you can bring to a collection include: CFL bulbs, household cleaners, gasoline, garden chemicals, and pesticides. For a more detailed list, visit SWALCO’s HCW Accepted Items webpage.

To make an appointment, visit swalco.org/165/Household-Chemical-Waste-HCW.