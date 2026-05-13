Libertyville eye surgeon named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Libertyville eye surgeon Hercules D. Logothetis, MD, has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a prestigious distinction awarded to physicians demonstrating exceptional clinical skill and dedication to patient care. (Bart Galbas Photography)

Libertyville eye surgeon Hercules D. Logothetis, MD, has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a prestigious distinction awarded to physicians demonstrating exceptional clinical skill and dedication to patient care.

Logothetis is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and refractive surgery and the owner of Eye Physicians of Libertyville, a practice known for providing advanced, individualized vision care to patients throughout Lake County and the surrounding Chicago communities

“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Logothetis said in a news release. “Our entire team is committed to helping patients achieve better vision and the highest quality of care.”

Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of physicians nationwide. Physicians are nominated by their peers and thoroughly vetted by a physician-led research team, recognizing those who excel not only in clinical care but also in professional reputation and interpersonal skills.

Eye Physicians of Libertyville provides a full range of medical and surgical eye care services designed to support lifelong eye health and optimal vision. An additional office space, opening spring 2026, will offer the latest in laser technology and on-site surgery options.

Logothetis grew up in Frankfurt, Germany, and the north suburbs of Chicago. He graduated from Deerfield High School, Northwestern University and University of Illinois College of Medicine. His ophthalmology training was completed at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University. He pursued an additional fellowship year of training in cataract and laser vision correction at the Cleveland Eye Clinic.

Logothetis serves on the board of trustees at the Hellenic American Academy in Deerfield. He mentors medical students and individuals interested in entrepreneurial medicine and ophthalmology.

For information about the practice, visit libertyvilleeye.com. For information about Dr. Logothetis, visit herculeslogothetismd.com.