Hustle For Hope Superhero 5K planned May 16

Allendale’s beautiful Lake Villa campus (600 W. Grand Ave.) will transform into a sea of capes, masks and community spirit on May 16 for the fourth annual Superhero 5K along the scenic shores of Cedar Lake.

Runners, walkers, families and superheroes of all ages are invited to dress as their favorite characters and be part of an unforgettable morning.

Participants will enjoy a fun and festive 5K walk/run followed by a full lineup of family-friendly activities, including face painting, a bounce house, a live DJ, a character artist and an awards ceremony. Stick around after the race to celebrate with the community and grab a treat from the WaffleBlox food truck.

To sign up, visit allendale4kids.org/events.