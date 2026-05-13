Cataract practice opens second Libertyville location

Dr. Hercules Logothetis cuts the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the second Libertyville location. Guests of honor included Mayor Donna Johnson and the GMLV Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Eye Physicians of Libertyville)

Eye Physicians of Libertyville on May 4 celebrated the opening of its second Libertyville location.

Owned and operated by surgeon Dr. Hercules Logothetis, the practice has built its reputation on combining clinical precision with genuine, patient-centered care.

Honorary guests included Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson as well as the Board of Trustees, GMLV President/CEO Scott Adams and Executive Director of Main Street Libertyville, Kelley Crimmins.

“Growing alongside this community has been a great privilege,” Logothetis said in a news release. “My team and I look forward to providing the highest quality care and continuing to improve the lives of our patients.”

The expansion reflects more than a decade of growth and the trust placed in Eye Physicians of Libertyville by thousands of patients across Northern Illinois and Lake County. The new location will offer the same full spectrum of services available at the original practice, including comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma management, and refractive care. Notably, Suite 107 will offer the latest in laser technology and on-site surgery options.

The new location is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit libertyvilleeye.com or call 847-362-3811.