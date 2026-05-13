Antioch Police to participate in Blue Envelope Program

The Antioch Police Department is rolling out a simple blue envelope with a powerful purpose: making traffic stops safer and less stressful for drivers with autism and other communication challenges. This is the front of the envelope. (Photo provided by Antioch Police Department)

The Antioch Police Department is rolling out a simple blue envelope with a powerful purpose: making traffic stops safer and less stressful for drivers with autism and other communication challenges.

The Blue Envelope Program is a community safety initiative designed to improve communication between law enforcement officers and drivers who may have communication-related challenges during traffic stops.

The Blue Envelope Program gives drivers a blue-colored envelope to store important documents such as a driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance, emergency contact information, and other helpful details. The envelope serves as a visual cue to officers that the driver may benefit from clear communication, additional time to respond, and a calm, patient approach during the interaction.

It also provides simple instructions for the driver and includes contact information for a support person law enforcement can call if assistance is needed during the encounter.

The Department’s participation comes as Autism Awareness Month drew to a close this week and reflects the Antioch Police Department’s continued commitment to improving public safety and strengthening positive interactions with all members of the community.

“Programs like the Blue Envelope Program make a real difference because they help officers and drivers better understand each other during what can be a stressful situation,” Chief Geoff Guttschow said in a news release. “This is personal for me. As the father of an autistic driver, I have seen firsthand how difficult communication can be, especially in unfamiliar circumstances. During a traffic stop, with emergency lights, noise, and a lot happening at once, that stress can build quickly and make it even more difficult for people with autism to communicate. If we can take simple steps to make those encounters safer, calmer, and more supportive through better awareness and communication, then we are doing exactly what we should be doing as a police department.”

Through this program, the Antioch Police Department is giving officers another tool to help them recognize when a driver may need additional communication support and respond in ways that promote safety, understanding, and positive outcomes. The program also gives families a practical way to prepare for interactions with law enforcement before they happen.

These Blue envelopes are available to residents at the Antioch Police Department. Community members who believe the program may benefit them or a family member are encouraged to pick one up and learn how to use it during interactions with law enforcement.

The Antioch Police Department remains committed to building trust, supporting families, and serving the community with professionalism, compassion and care.

“At the end of the day, good policing is about working with people during difficult moments with patience, clear communication, and a commitment to safety for everyone involved,” Guttschow said.