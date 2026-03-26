Gurnee Days 2026 to introduce new festival format

Gurnee residents and visitors alike are encouraged to mark their calendars for August 7-9, 2026, as the annual Gurnee Days festival debuts a new schedule, transitioning to a primarily Friday–Saturday format while continuing select Sunday traditions.

For 2026, Gurnee Days will take place Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

The festival will kick off on Friday evening with live music, food trucks, the art show, and a beer garden at Viking Park, along with a Teen Pool Party at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road.

Saturday will begin with the annual Gurnee Days Parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by a full afternoon and evening of community favorites, including food and festival vendors, the art show, off-site open houses hosted by the Gurnee Historical Society, Public Works, Fire, and Police Departments, Gurnee’s Got Talent, ice cream eating contest, children’s amusement area, bingo, additional live entertainment and the beer garden. The celebration will conclude Saturday night with one of the top fireworks displays in Lake County.

Sunday, Aug. 9, will continue to feature select traditions, including the car show and the Gurnee Police and Fire Departments’ “Battle of the Badges” softball game.

Traditionally held on the second Saturday and Sunday of August, the updated format is designed to enhance the overall festival experience while preserving the long-standing traditions the community has come to expect.

Community members, businesses, and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to get involved. Gurnee Days is currently seeking sponsors, food vendors, and parade participants.

For information, visit gurneedays.com or follow Gurnee Days on Facebook.