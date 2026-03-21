Gurnee Park District plans Bunny Bash event

The Easter Bunny is expected to visit the Gurnee Park District's Bunny Bash, which will take place this year March 28. (Photo provided by the Gurnee Park District)

On March 28, Gurnee Park District will welcome guests to this year’s Bunny Bash event. Tickets are limited and available for purchase at gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Bunny Bash will be held both indoors and outdoors at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave. Based on the registered age group, guests will rotate through a total of three activities, which include an outdoor egg hunt, an indoor craft station, and a continental breakfast/photo opportunity with the Bunny.

“We’re ready to hop into spring with this egg-citing family event,” Director of Recreation Melissa Marsh said in a news release.

Guests can register for one of the three available timeslots: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m..

Bunny Bash is recommended for families with children between the ages of 2 and 10. A “breakfast only” option is available for parents/guardians and children over the age of 10.

The cost is $13 for residents and $16 for nonresidents for those 2 to 9 years old. This includes breakfast, a craft and the egg hunt.

The cost is $10 for residents and $14 for nonresidents for those 10 and older, as well as adults. This is for the breakfast only.

Parents, guardians and children must register for the event based on age group.

The egg hunt will be held outdoors. Be sure to dress for the weather.

Bring your own basket for the egg hunt.