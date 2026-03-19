Midwest Veterans Closet to host Easter event

Midwest Veterans Closet will host a Military Families Eggstravaganza! on March 21.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 1720 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

It will include a Bunny hot dog lunch, Easter egg hunt, games and prizes for the kids. It is open to active-duty, veterans and military families.

This event is sponsored by Starbucks.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.