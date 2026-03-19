Lake County teacher named finalist for 2026 Golden Apple

Selected from nearly 600 nominations statewide, Kristina Lancaster, a fourth-grade general education teacher at Big Hollow Elementary in Ingleside, is one of just 30 finalists for the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. (Photo provided by Golden Apple)

Illinois schools continue to face a sustained teacher shortage, with more than 400,000 teaching positions nationwide either unfilled or staffed by underqualified hires — about one in eight classrooms.

In this environment, experienced teachers play a critical role in sustaining student learning.

Selected from nearly 600 nominations statewide, Kristina Lancaster, a fourth-grade general education teacher at Big Hollow Elementary in Ingleside, is one of 30 finalists for the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching, recognized for the impact she is making in the classroom, according to a news release.

In her classroom, Lancaster uses a cyclical approach to guarantee every student grows. She begins with a short preassessment to understand how students identify nonfiction text structures, studies their responses, and forms flexible groups based on specific needs.

Instruction then adjusts in real time, reteaching with simplified passages, reinforcing skills with grade-level texts, and challenging advanced learners to analyze multiple structures within a single piece.

Through modeled think-alouds, partner discussions and consistent use of a reader’s notebook chart, students move beyond spotting signal words to clearly explaining how structure shapes meaning. By the end of the cycle, they justify their reasoning and apply the skill independently. In addition to improving her students’ academic performance, Lancaster supports and encourages them to give back.

When a student revealed her collection of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in honor of her friend with a heart condition, Lancaster turned one student’s project into a classwide service project.

Her class organized a collection drive, which led to collecting nearly 75 pounds of pop tabs, nearly 90,000 tabs, that they were able to present to the family. Throughout the process, students were tasked with researching the Ronald McDonald House’s mission and Impact, and also shared ways their own families could contribute.

Administrators at Big Hollow Elementary describe Lancaster as an exceptional educator committed to understanding how each student learns best.

A list of all the finalists can be found at goldenapple.org/golden-apple-awards-finalists-2026.