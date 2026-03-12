‘They gave our family a miracle’: Beloved uncle survives heart attack

On an August morning, Derrick Hall, 35, left his Waukegan home for an outing with his mother to visit a nearby shopping mall.

When his mother, Lisa Zebedee, came to pick him up, he mentioned that he had vomited, but felt fine to continue with their planned day.

“About 15 to 20 minutes later, I heard a sudden grunt and out of the corner of my eye, I saw Derrick’s arm come up, pressed tightly against his chest,” said Zebedee, also a Waukegan resident. “I asked again, ‘Are you OK?’ but when I turned to look at him fully, he said nothing. The look in his eyes is something that still haunts me to this day.”

Recognizing the symptoms as a potential heart attack, Zebedee rushed to the nearest emergency department at Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital.

“I drove right up to the ER doors, telling the man behind the counter, ‘My son’s having a heart attack.’ Derrick walked in on his own, still holding his arm against his chest,” Zebedee recalled. “They took him into a room right away while I waited in what felt like an eternity of silence in the waiting room. From then on, everything was overwhelming and unfamiliar.”

Hall was experiencing a non–ST elevation myocardial infarction, a type of heart attack caused by a partial blockage in a coronary artery, the blood vessels that carry oxygenated blood to the heart. Clinicians also discovered that he had advanced coronary artery disease, far more extensive than typically seen in someone his age.

“When blood flow is reduced, the heart struggles to function; it’s unable to beat properly and becomes deprived of oxygen, which damages the heart muscle and can quickly become life-threatening,” said Dr. Ricardo Boix Garibo, cardiac surgeon at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. “Time is critical during a heart attack. His mother’s quick recognition of symptoms and decision to get him to the hospital quickly likely saved Derrick’s life and prevented more extensive damage to his heart.”

After initial stabilization, Derrick was transferred to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for planned surgery later in the week. Within hours of arrival, his condition became urgent.

“Despite an intra‑aortic balloon pump and nitroglycerine drip, Derrick continued to have significant chest pain,” Boix said. “His risk was increasing quickly. We made the decision to take him for emergency surgery.”

Boix performed a coronary artery bypass graft procedure with support from an extensive multidisciplinary team.

“Heart surgery requires a highly coordinated team effort — from the surgeon, cardiologists, anesthesia staff, physician assistants and perfusion teams to our nurses and ICU staff. Every individual plays a vital role,” Boix said. “At McHenry Hospital, we are privileged and fortunate enough to have an exceptional team prepared to respond rapidly in emergency situations. Their skill, dedication, and teamwork are reflected in outstanding patient outcomes such as this one.”

Hall’s postoperative recovery went smoothly, and he continues to do well during follow‑up visits. While he is feeling good, he says he is still working to build back his strength and endurance.

“I know it will take time, but I’m feeling good and continuing to improve,” Hall said. “I am increasing my walking distance, and I just had a stress test, which went well. I am looking forward to getting back to how I was before the heart attack.”

Family praises skill, communication and compassion

For Zebedee, the experience was overwhelming from the moment her son was taken back for treatment. She credits the Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital team with bringing structure, calm, and clarity during the most frightening hours of her life.

“A room was ready the second he arrived. There were monitors, wires – people moving quickly but with complete control,” Zebedee said. “They allowed us to stay with him, talked us through everything, and never made us feel like we were in the way. Their compassion stayed with us.”

Meeting Dr. Boix gave both the patient and family a sense of immediate trust.

“He was calm, gentle, and honest,” Zebedee said. “He explained the plan without rushing, always giving us time to ask questions. After the surgery, he checked on Derrick regularly and walked us through every detail of what he had done. His patience and kindness meant everything.”

“Dr. Boix was incredible through the whole thing,” Hall said. “He always took the time to explain what was going on, what was going to happen and what I could expect. He listened to me and my family when we had questions.”

The family was so moved by the care they received that they wrote letters to Boix and the ICU staff, delivering them in person. Hall’s nephew personally thanked Boix for saving his best friend.

“We needed them to know what they did for us,” Zebedee said. “They didn’t just care for Derrick, they cared for our family. Dr. Boix is our hero, and the entire team will always hold a place in our hearts.”

A silent risk often undetected in younger adults

Hall’s diagnosis also sheds light on a growing but often overlooked reality: coronary artery disease can develop at any age, and many people don’t know they have it until a cardiac event occurs. While undergoing testing for his heart attack, physicians discovered that Derrick had advanced coronary artery disease, far more severe than what doctors typically see in someone in their mid‑30s.

“I had no idea heart disease could happen to me, especially at 35,” Hall said. “There’s no heart history in my family, so we were all surprised.”

Coronary artery disease can progress silently for years. When arteries begin to narrow and reduce blood flow, the heart becomes deprived of the oxygen it needs to function properly, which can quickly become life‑threatening if not treated.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly half of all Americans have some form of cardiovascular disease, often without knowing it. Understanding personal risk factors and staying proactive about screenings, blood pressure checks, and cholesterol management can help identify problems before a life-threatening event.

“Prevention and early detection are critical,” Boix said. “Derrick’s story is a powerful reminder that heart disease does not always look the way we expect. Knowing your personal risk factors, including family history, and focusing on a lifestyle that emphasizes exercise, healthy nutrition, and sleep are the first steps in keeping your heart healthy.”

