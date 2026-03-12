March 8-14 is National Groundwater Awareness Week

In Observance of National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Lake County Health Department is offering a reduced well water testing fee for homeowners who use well water as their primary source of drinking water. Between March 9-20, the normal $25 fee for testing for bacteria and nitrates will be reduced to $20.

“Water, especially groundwater, plays a critical role in the health of our communities and residents,” Health Department Executive Director Christopher Hoff said in a news release. “National Groundwater Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight its importance and the shared responsibility we have to protect it.”

Sterile test bottles and sampling instructions are available at the Lake County Central Permit Facility, 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, the Health Department’s headquarters at 3010 Grand Ave., Waukegan, and 19 township or municipal offices located throughout Lake County. Water sampling kits can also be mailed out for $20 plus postage.

All collected water samples must be brought to the Lake County Central Permit Facility between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Results of water samples are ready for homeowners in approximately three business days. Residents also have the option to pay $71 to have a Health Department staff member visit their home to collect the sample, inspect the well, and provide the lab analysis for bacteria and nitrates.

To find a location visit lakecountyil.gov/726/water-wells. For information, contact the Health Department at 847-377-8020 or email healthEHS@lakecountyil.gov.