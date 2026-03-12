Lake County Film Festival celebrates ‘Sweet 16’

The Lake County Film Festival is celebrating its 16th year in 2026 with a “Sweet 16” theme and marking the milestone with its first-ever screenings at The Antioch Theater.

From March 12–15 and March 18, 13 films will screen in downtown Antioch as part of the festival’s anniversary edition, bringing a wide-ranging lineup of independent cinema to the theater for the first time.

The Antioch screenings begin Thursday, March 12, with Opening Night Film “Nuisance Bear” launching five days of features and short film programs that reflect the bold, eclectic spirit of the festival’s Sweet 16 celebration.

The narrative features screening in Antioch include:

• “Anywhere” (Directed by Chandler Chavez), a gripping crime drama about a roughneck whose impulsive act of violence after discovering his brother’s betrayal destroys the only life he’s ever known.

• “Gunman” (Directed by Cris Tapia Marchiori), a real-time Argentine thriller filmed in a single continuous shot, following a disgraced hitman pulled into a job that spirals into chaos in a neighborhood ruled by corruption.

• “Under The Lights” (Directed by Miles Levin), the moving story of a teenage boy with epilepsy who risks attending prom in his desperate attempt to feel normal.

• “Weekend At The End Of The World” (Directed by Gille Klabin), a wildly inventive comedy/sci-fi adventure in which a simple cabin getaway erupts into inter-dimensional chaos and the possible end of the world.

The documentary lineup includes:

• “The Last Dive” (Directed by Cody Sheehy), the extraordinary story of an American veteran in Baja, Mexico, whose decades-long bond with a 22-foot manta ray leads him on one final journey in search of peace and closure.

• “25 Cats From Qatar,” a heartfelt and often surprising look at an unlikely international rescue effort.

• “Tight & Nerdy” (Directed by Jeff Nucera and Jonathan Ruane), a high-energy documentary following the world’s first burlesque troupe devoted to “Weird Al” Yankovic, celebrating empowerment, fandom, and self-acceptance.

Antioch audiences can also experience four curated short film programs:

• Animated Short Films – a vibrant collection of inventive and visually dynamic storytelling.

• Thriller/Horror – bold, suspenseful shorts designed for fans of edge-of-your-seat cinema.

• Local Short Films – showcasing filmmakers from Lake County and the surrounding region.

• OMG! WTF! – a boundary-pushing program of daring, unconventional shorts that surprise and delight.

“As we celebrate our Sweet 16, it felt important to expand into a new venue and bring the festival to even more communities,” festival director Nat Dykeman said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to launch our first year at The Antioch Theater with such a diverse and ambitious lineup — from intense international thrillers and heartfelt documentaries to inventive comedies and locally made shorts.”

Michael Sheedy, owner of The Antioch Theater, expressed excitement about the new partnership.

“We’re honored to host the Lake County Film Festival in its 16th year,” Sheedy said in the release. “Independent cinema brings fresh perspectives and creative voices to Antioch, and we’re especially excited to welcome filmmakers into our community and give audiences the opportunity to engage with them directly.”

In addition to Antioch, festival screenings will also take place at the College of Lake County in Grayslake and the Gorton Center in Lake Forest. The Lake County Film Festival runs March 12–23 across multiple venues throughout the county.

The Antioch Theatre schedule and ticket information are available at www.antiochtheatre.com/2026-lake-county-film-festival.

The full Film Festival schedule and ticket information are available at www.lakecountyfilmfestival.org.