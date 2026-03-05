Woodland D-50 aims to fill school board vacancy

Woodland Community Consolidated School District 50 is accepting letters of interest and applications to fill a vacancy on the school board resulting from the resignation of Brianna Powvens.

The individual selected will serve on the school board from the date of appointment until the April 2027 consolidated election.

District 50 empowers our children to reach their potential by providing exceptional learning experiences that foster critical thinking in a nurturing learning community.

If you have any questions concerning the role of the board of education and the responsibilities of a board member, contact Joel Zwiefelhofer, school board president at jzwiefelhofer@dist50.net or Dr. Robert Machak, superintendent of schools, at rmachak@dist50.net or 847-596-5601.