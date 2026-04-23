Lucas Burris named new executive director of Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

Lucas Burris has been appointed executive director of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Wednesday. (Photo provided by IVAC)

Lucas Burris has been appointed executive director of the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Thursday.

He will begin work in mid-May, overlapping with outgoing Executive Director Bill Zens through June to ensure a smooth transition.

Burris, a native of the Illinois Valley, most recently served as assistant general manager of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and manager of digital and strategic content for the Prospect League. He is a graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from North Central College.

“Throughout the selection process, it was clear that he not only brings the experience and leadership we were looking for, but also a genuine passion for our region,” said Neal Knauf, board president of IVAC.

Burris said he is committed to supporting the chamber’s mission across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.

“I’ve watched IVAC grow and flourish over the last five years, and I have extreme respect for what’s already been achieved,” Burris said. “We will continue to be a meaningful asset to our members and support our community as a whole.”

Burris has worked as a freelance sports broadcaster since 2022 and as an assistant coach for La Salle-Peru Boys Wrestling since 2024.