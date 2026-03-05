Health Department warns residents about scam involving lost pets

The Lake County Health Department is warning residents about a scam targeting pet owners searching for lost animals.

Individuals are impersonating Lake County Animal Care and Control and other local organizations to exploit individuals during emotionally difficult situations.

In reported cases, scammers contact people who have recently posted online about a missing pet and falsely claim the animal has been found. They then allege the pet has severe, life-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgery or say payment is required to retrieve the pet. The caller demands a large sum of money and pressures the owner by threatening euthanasia, release or loss of custody if payment is not made immediately.

“This scam preys on people who are already vulnerable and distressed about a missing pet,” said Chris Hoff, executive director of the Lake County Health Department. “Lake County Animal Care and Control will never call, text, or message you to request payment over the phone to ensure your pet’s safety.”

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, “If you believe you’ve been the victim of a scam, it is very important to report it to your local police department. This allows for a criminal investigation to take place and hold the scammer accountable.” Residents are urged to remain calm if they receive a call from a suspected scammer and verify any such claims directly with the source through official channels.

Watch out for common red flags. If you get a message or call that includes any of the features below, be cautious, as it may be a scam:

Pressure to send money quickly

Reluctance/inability to provide detailed information and/or contact information

Threats regarding your pet

Excuses about why you can’t see your pet in person

Verify the claim by contacting the organization directly. Use a publicly listed phone number from an official website, not the number that called you.

Report the scam to your local police department if you believe you are targeted.

The Lake County Health Department’s Animal Care and Control can be reached at 847-377-4700 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.