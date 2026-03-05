Gurnee hotel launches inaugural bridal expo March 8

The Ten Hotel will host its inaugural Bridal Expo on March 8 at 6161 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee.

The centerpiece of the event is a live drawing in which one engaged couple will receive a complete wedding and reception package valued at $50,000.

The package includes a terrace ceremony, officiant, photography, photo booth, DJ and entertainment, florals, cocktail hour with open bar, dinner reception with wedding cake and champagne toast, dance floor and lighting, a bridal suite with a two-night stay, hair and makeup services, bridal attire, groom’s tuxedo, jewelry and a $250 rehearsal dinner credit at the hotel’s

on-site restaurant. More than a dozen local vendors are participating.

“This giveaway reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and marks an exciting new chapter for The Ten Hotel as a wedding destination,” said Nicole Khayat, CMO and partner of The Ten Hotel. “We have brought together an exceptional group of local vendors to create a truly complete wedding experience.”

Couples may register at thetengurnee.com/wedding-giveaway and must complete their entry in person at the Bridal Expo to be eligible. Entrants must be 21 or older, engaged and legally eligible to marry in Illinois. One entry per couple is permitted. No purchase is necessary.

The Bridal Expo is free and open to the public. Attendees can meet local wedding professionals, tour the venue and watch the live drawing. Event details are available at facebook.com/share/1BySpYbZoQ.