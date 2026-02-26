Lake County announces America250 contest

To mark America’s 250th anniversary, Lake County is inviting kindergarten through 12th grade students to participate in the K-12 Art and Essay Contest, “We the People: America Through My Eyes.”

The contest encourages students to explore what America means to them and express it through art or writing. It is among a variety of activities that the county has planned to celebrate America’s anniversary.

“As we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary, we want to hear directly from the next generation about what this milestone means to them,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “The Art and Essay Contest is an opportunity for students to reflect on our shared history, express their creativity and help us celebrate the ideals that continue to shape our community and our country.”

When developing their artwork or writing their essay, students are encouraged to think about what “We the People” means to them. Share how their life, family, landscapes, traditions, community or culture reflects the spirit of America. The art or essay should demonstrate how their unique perspective contributes to the larger story of who we are as a nation.

Students may submit a drawing, painting, collage, digital art or photography no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Essays may be no longer than 250 words. Entries will be divided into four grade-level categories: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through twelfth grade.

“America250 offers an opportunity to reflect on our history, envision what lies ahead and celebrate who we are,” said Jennifer Clark, Lake County District 15 board member. “When we invite students to share their voices through art and writing, we celebrate our history while embracing the future they will create.”

Entries can be submitted online or by mail. Submissions are due by April 15. Winners will be announced by June 1.

“As we celebrate America 250, this contest is a chance for our community to come together in a meaningful way,” said Diane Hewitt, Lake County District 8 Board Member. “Residents can get involved, learn about and take pride in our county’s place in our nation’s history.”

Residents can continue to stay informed about Lake County’s America250 events and activities by visiting lakecountyil.gov/America250.