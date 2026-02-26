Celebrating longtime love

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, resident couples at Lake Barrington Woods gathered for a vow renewal ceremony celebrating decades of marriage and partnership. (Photo by Brittany Valdes Photography via Lake Barrington Woods)

Couples reaffirmed their vows in front of friends, loved ones, and team members, followed by a reception with live music and a wedding cake.

The event was supported by JourneyCare, which partnered with the community for the ceremony.

Lake Barrington Woods is home to nearly 30 couples, and the community is also home to a couple married 77 years, who are celebrating their 78th anniversary in June.