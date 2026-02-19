Forest Preserves hiring for temporary positions

The Lake County Forest Preserves is filling a wide range of temporary jobs that get you outdoors and behind the scenes at some of the county’s most popular places. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves is hiring for a wide range of temporary positions, offering opportunities to work outdoors and support some of the county’s most popular destinations.

“We’re preparing for a busy spring and summer and are looking for people who want hands-on work in a natural setting,” Laurel Diver, deputy director of human resources and risk, said in a news release. “These temporary roles are a great fit for anyone interested in customer service, recreation or outdoor operations.”

At Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, openings include food and beverage attendants for the popular Beer Garden. Attendants serve as cashiers and help operate, maintain and stock food and beverage supplies. Applicants must be legally eligible to serve alcohol.

Additional temporary positions at Independence Grove include attendants who assist visitors at the entrance gate, marina and visitors center.

Openings are also available at the Forest Preserves’ three golf courses: ThunderHawk Golf Club in Beach Park, Countryside Golf Club in Mundelein and Brae Loch Golf Club in Grayslake. Positions include laborers, food and beverage attendants, golf coordinators and guest service attendants.

Several temporary positions are also open in the grounds maintenance division. These roles focus on keeping buildings and grounds clean and well-maintained. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available to work weekends and holidays.

“Our temporary staff play an important role in creating a welcoming experience for visitors,” Diver said. “We encourage anyone who enjoys working outdoors and being part of a team to apply.”

To apply and view job openings, visit LCFPD.org/jobs or call 847-968-3242.