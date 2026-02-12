Six Flags Great America to hire 3,000 employees for season

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has announced plans to hire more than 3,000 employees for its 50th anniversary season, which begins April 25.

The park will participate in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s weeklong National Hiring Week, Feb. 14 to 22, during which the company aims to fill more than 50,000 positions across its parks nationwide.

“Every season at Six Flags Great America brings something exciting, but celebrating our 50th anniversary is what makes 2026 special,” said Hardeep Lall, park manager of Six Flags Great America. “We’re thrilled to welcome team members who want to be part of this milestone season. Working at Six Flags is more than just a summer job – it’s a chance to help create unforgettable memories for those who walk through our gates.”

Six Flags Great America will hire for all positions, including rides, food and beverage, aquatics, admissions, entertainment, retail, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security and more.

Positions start at $15 an hour with select positions at $19 an hour, and include flexible schedules, free park admission for team members, in-park discounts, exclusive team member events, and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service experience.

The park will offer a hiring event during National Hiring Week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at the park, 542 N. Route 21, Gurnee. Apply online at jobs.sixflags.com before attending the hiring event.