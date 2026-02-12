Pollinators take center stage in Dunn Museum exhibition

Art pieces are part of the "For the Love of Pollinators," a new exhibition at the Dunn Museum exploring the connection between art, ecology and the vital role pollinators play in healthy ecosystems. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville opens “For the Love of Pollinators” on Saturday, Feb. 14.

On view through May 31, the special exhibition invites visitors to explore the intersection of art, ecology and community through a creative lens shaped by pollinators.

Presented in partnership with The Bee Collective of Columbus, Ohio, the exhibition focuses on the essential role pollinators play in healthy ecosystems. Included with the museum’s general admission, “For the Love of Pollinators” features more than 30 sculptural works from around the world, highlighting both the beauty of pollinators and their importance to our communities.

The exhibition highlights pollinators native to Lake County and explores how they thrive in forest preserves and even in your own backyard—along with simple ways you can support them in their natural habitat.

The exhibition explores:

Pollinator “did you know?” moments. Learn how flowers and pollinators evolved together over millions of years.

Rusty patched bumble bee spotlight. Discover why this federally endangered bee has disappeared from much of its historic range and what’s being done to support it.

Practical tips you can use at home. Find simple steps to support pollinators, from planting native blooms to reducing unnecessary outdoor lighting at night.

When many people think of pollinators, honey bees often come to mind. While honey bees produce the honey we enjoy, they are not native to the Americas. Worldwide, there are more than 20,000 species of bees, along with thousands of other pollinators such as moths, butterflies and beetles. Illinois alone is home to about 500 native bee species, including 11 species of bumble bees.

“This exhibition highlights why protecting pollinators is essential to the health of our natural landscapes,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “Pollinators support the plants, wildlife and ecosystems we all depend on, and this exhibition shows how thoughtful land care and everyday actions can help them thrive.”

The Lake County Forest Preserves operates the Dunn Museum at 1899 W. Winchester Road in Libertyville. The museum was recently reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums, a distinction earned by fewer than 3% of museums nationwide. That puts it in the same company as institutions like The Art Institute of Chicago and the Adler Planetarium.