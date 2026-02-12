New exhibit to open at Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum

Grayslake souvenirs from private collections will be on display for four hours, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, in the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The display is in conjunction with the exhibit opening on Saturday at the museum, “A Golden Milestone: 50 years, 50 Treasures” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Grayslake Historical Society. The exhibit highlights 50 items from the society’s collection.

The society is asking the public to share a Grayslake souvenir from their private collection.

If interested in participating in the exhibit, contact the society at 847-987-5509 or charenehan@aol.com.