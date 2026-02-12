Shaw Local

New exhibit to open at Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum

Grayslake souvenirs sought from private collections for event

By Shaw Local News Network

Grayslake souvenirs from private collections will be on display for four hours, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, in the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The display is in conjunction with the exhibit opening on Saturday at the museum, “A Golden Milestone: 50 years, 50 Treasures” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Grayslake Historical Society. The exhibit highlights 50 items from the society’s collection.

The society is asking the public to share a Grayslake souvenir from their private collection.

If interested in participating in the exhibit, contact the society at 847-987-5509 or charenehan@aol.com.

