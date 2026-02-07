Grayslake crash victim identified

A 19-year-old man who died in a Grayslake traffic crash last week has been identified as a Lake Villa resident, authorities said.

At 2:13 p.m. Feb. 2, the Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road for a vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage.

Police believe that a Volkswagen driven by a 19-year-old man was traveling east on Washington Street when it struck a Toyota SUV driven by an 86-year-old woman who was traveling west on Washington and trying to turn south onto Atkinson Road, according to the release.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Williams of Lake Villa. On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results indicating that Williams died from blunt force injuries of the head as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) of Lake County.