Grad Nite returns to Six Flags Great America for its 11th year

Six Flags Great America’s annual Grad Nite returns this season, offering unforgettable graduation celebrations for high school students. These private, student-only events offer a night of thrills, giving graduates the chance to laugh, bond, and celebrate their scholastic achievements with friends in an amusement park reserved exclusively for them.

Launched at Six Flags Great America in 2014, Grad Nite has since grown into a signature celebration offered at Six Flags parks nationwide. This year, Knott’s Berry Farm and Carowinds have joined the lineup with new experiences tailored specifically for graduating classes. Grad Nite features interactive games, dining, thrilling rides, and more, delivering a memorable graduation experience that’s close to home and more affordable than traditional destination trips.

“Graduation is a time to celebrate achievements and friendships,” said Trent Turner, vice president of marketing and sales for Six Flags. “Grad Nite provides a secure and festive environment, a chance for students to be together, enjoying the ultimate adventure before they turn the page to begin a new chapter.”

Schools are encouraged to sign up now to secure their spots for these popular events. School administrators can learn more and register at sixflags.com/grad-nite.