Idleburg, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association team up on scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2026-27 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning, full-time. Online learning is also acceptable.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg will be awarding a scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2026-27 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at your local sheriff’s office or on the ISA website https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2.

Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 13, 2026 (must be postmarked by this date if mailed).

A directory of sheriffs offices is available on the ISA website at ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory.

For information, contact your local sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center, or college financial aid office.