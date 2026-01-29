Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Lake County Journal

Health fair planned Mundelein church

Aetna Better Health of Illinois to hold health and resource event

By Shaw Local News Network

Aetna Better Health of Illinois is ringing in the new year with its New Year, New You Health and Resource Fair series, encouraging residents to prioritize their well-being in 2026.

The final event of the series will be hosted at Mundelein Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at La Iglesia Communidad Cristiana. 342 Townline Road.

Community members will have access to free wellness resources, health screenings, flu vaccines and other services designed to support a healthy start to the year.

MundeleinHealthFairLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois