Health fair planned Mundelein church

Aetna Better Health of Illinois is ringing in the new year with its New Year, New You Health and Resource Fair series, encouraging residents to prioritize their well-being in 2026.

The final event of the series will be hosted at Mundelein Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at La Iglesia Communidad Cristiana. 342 Townline Road.

Community members will have access to free wellness resources, health screenings, flu vaccines and other services designed to support a healthy start to the year.