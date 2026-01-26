Roselle man charged in Fox Lake investigation

A Roselle man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation involving child sexual abuse images and criminal sexual abuse of a minor, police said.

On Jan. 6, the Fox Lake Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault involving a man and a juvenile victim. During the course of the investigation, officers also received information indicating that the man was in possession of child sexual abuse images.

Adam A. Lares, 32, of Roselle, was identified as a person of interest during the investigation. On Jan. 22, Fox Lake Police investigators executed a search warrant at Lares’ residence, where multiple items of evidence were seized.

The warrant service was conducted with assistance from the Roselle Police Department, the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the North Central Narcotics Task Force, investigators from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Cyber Crimes Division, and the Lake County Child Advocacy Center. As a result of the search, multiple items of evidence were seized from the residence.

Lares was subsequently arrested and held at the Fox Lake Police Department.

With the assistance of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fox Lake Police investigators obtained charges against Lares, including two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. a Class 2 felony; two counts of traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony; and one count of cyberstalking, a Class 4 felony.

On Jan. 23, Lares was taken to the Lake County Jail for a first appearance hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has submitted a detention request seeking to have Lares held in custody pending a detention hearing to be held at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.