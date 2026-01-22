43rd Profiles in Excellence program planned Feb. 1

The 43rd annual Profiles in Excellence event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1, at Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road in North Chicago. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The 43rd annual Profiles in Excellence event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1, at Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

The theme this year is “Origin Stories.”

Hosted by the Lake County Forest Preserves, the event commemorates Black History Month by recognizing notable African Americans in the area who will be remembered for contributions to their community for years to come. The event is free and open to all ages.

The program features a performance and lecture by playwright Ted Williams III, along with insights from the creator and cast members of the musical “1619: The Journey of a People.” The production earned a 2020 August Wilson Award nomination. In 2021, Williams launched an arts-integrated 1619 education program for Chicago Public Schools.

“Profiles in Excellence is about honoring the origin stories that shape our community,” event chair and Forest Preserves commissioner Angelo Kyle said in a news release. “This year’s program brings history to life through powerful storytelling, performance and the voices of people who continue to make a difference right here in Lake County.”

Those interested in seeing the musical ahead of the Profiles in Excellence event can attend a performance of “1619: The Journey of a People” on Jan. 23 at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County. Presented by the Grayslake-based college, the production blends history, music and performance to examine America’s past and its lasting impact today. Learn more and purchase tickets at clcillinois.edu.

Williams is an educator, actor and author whose work bridges media, theater, education and civic life. A former host of WYCC-PBS’ “The Professors,” he is a frequent political commentator for WGN-TV and NBC-TV, with appearances on national and local media outlets.

As an actor and creator, Williams has appeared in national commercials and on screen in “Chicago PD” and “The Chi.” His creative work includes the musical “TORN” and the book “The Way Out: Christianity, Politics and the Future of the African American Community.”

Williams is an Illinois Humanities Road Scholar and was appointed by Gov. JB Pritzker to the state’s Reparations Commission. He regularly leads civic engagement initiatives and speaks on social justice, diversity and effective communication.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University, a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and a doctorate from Northern Seminary. He teaches political science and serves as chair of the social sciences department at Kennedy-King College, part of the City Colleges of Chicago, and is an adjunct professor at Wheaton College.

At the event, the Forest Preserves will honor two Waukegan residents whose work reflects a deep commitment to community and service.

Frank Pettis is an educator and organizer focused on reducing the health impacts of environmental hazards and climate change through education, advocacy and action. A lifelong Waukegan resident, Pettis founded GreenLit Solutions and is a founding member of the Lake County Climate Justice Coalition, which leads grassroots efforts supporting environmental justice in Waukegan, an EPA-designated environmental justice community. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Roosevelt University and a master’s degree in public administration from New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service.

Leila Glover is a dedicated community volunteer whose acts of service have made a lasting impact in Waukegan. She serves as a Sunday school teacher at Shiloh Baptist Church and helps coordinate Christmas gifts for Catholic Charities. Glover also brings gifts to residents of Waukegan Pavilion Nursing Home and leads ongoing drives to collect and donate school supplies, paper goods and nonperishable food to local schools and community organizations.

Established in 1983, the annual Profiles in Excellence event honors the history and achievements of Lake County African Americans. The goal of the program is to further an appreciation of the heritage and accomplishments of the local community and help improve the quality of life for future generations.