Growing Tree Preschool plans 2 open houses

Growing Tree Preschool at Gurnee Park District invites families to learn, grow and play at upcoming open houses on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

Growing Tree Preschool Open Houses are the perfect opportunity for parents to learn about program philosophy, curriculum and explore the classrooms. In addition, families can enroll their children for the upcoming school year.

The first open house will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road, Gurnee.

A second open house will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee.