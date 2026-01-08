Online workshop to help you unlock the power of data

Join a free workshop put on by the Job Center of Lake County that is designed to help you leverage valuable data to understand your community and grow your business.

“Your Community by the Numbers: Introduction to data.census.gov Tool” takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13 online.

Learn how to access data.census.gov for local, county, state and national level data using our various profiles to access a variety of topics such as population, race, sex, income and housing for communities.

Join online on Zoom. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3YAUh7s.