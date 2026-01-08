National spotlight shines on award-winning podcast and magazine

Environmental Communications Specialist Brett Peto, creator of the podcast, recently accepted one of the honors at the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Chicago Skyline Awards. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves recently earned two national awards for its Words of the Woods podcast and another for Horizons magazine.

“I’m so proud of the high standards and dedication of staff in every area of the Forest Preserves work,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “It is evident in the daily care and maintenance of our preserves and trails, in operations, public safety and educational outreach and in our award-winning public communications.”

Season three of the Words of the Woods podcast received the Award of Excellence in Public Service from Chicago’s chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and Honorable Mention in Podcast category—PRNEWS Platinum Awards.

Judges praised season three for its creativity, storytelling and professional production, using a friendly, engaging format to explore how climate change is affecting Lake County and beyond. Each episode featured expert interviews, soundscapes from local preserves and relatable stories that connect science to everyday life.

The podcast’s deep research, thoughtful pacing and seamless integration of expert voices earned high marks for quality and clarity. Judges described it as “local, relatable storytelling” with “professional, consistent and engaging” sound design.

The series not only informed audiences about climate impacts but also inspired a deeper connection to nature—reflecting the Forest Preserves’ mission to protect land and engage the community.

Listen to season three at LCFPD.org/WOTW.

The winter 2024 issue of Horizons, the Forest Preserves’ quarterly magazine, earned an APEX Award of Excellence in the Newsletters (Print) category. APEX is an annual competition recognizing the best communications materials produced by corporate, nonprofit and independent organizations.

Horizons shares stories that deepen readers’ knowledge of nature and history through engaging writing, vivid photography and thoughtful design.

Highlights of the award-winning issue included: a striking cover image of a bald eagle soaring over snow-laden evergreens.; a feature on how glaciers shaped Lake County’s landscape; exploration of the coastal bluffs and ravines at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve in Lake Forest; coverage of efforts to address shoreline erosion along Lake Michigan; and articles on donor impacts, a refreshed visitor guide and upcoming programs and museum exhibitions.

Subscribe to Horizons at LCFPD.org/horizons.