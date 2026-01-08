Lake Villa District Library launches community survey

On Jan. 5, the Lake Villa District Library launched a Community Survey to gather input on priorities for the coming years.

Feedback from the 2021 community survey helped set the direction for the development of the library’s outdoor spaces, which is currently underway.

“Ideas from our previous survey shaped the vision for improving the library’s property,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “It wasn’t something the Board or I ever imagined.”

While some might think a relatively new facility does not need to plan for future projects, LVDL is always looking ahead. According to Jacobsen, community input is essential in identifying future priorities.

“We want to know which library services are working, which are not, and which might need to be expanded or thoughtfully phased out,” he said.

The survey will be available in both print and digital formats through Jan. 31.