Zengeler Cleaners announces 2026 Prom Dress collection program

Zengeler Cleaners, the Midwest’s oldest and largest family-run cleaner, confirmed the popular prom dress collection and distribution program will return in 2026.

Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest will host distribution activities March 5, 6 and 7 at the University Center of Lake County, with continuing educational opportunities, career counseling and financial aid info provided by the College of Lake County.

Attending prom often is thought of as a “right of passage” for high school students. Unfortunately, the excitement and joy of prom often is out of reach for some teens because of the high cost of dresses and accessories. Mothers Trust’s “Pop Up Prom Experience” addresses this issue by providing dresses and other items at absolutely no-cost to students with a valid high school ID.

“Zengeler Cleaners is very excited to partner with Mothers Trust, UCLC and CLC in support of the Pop Up Prom Experience,” said Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners. “Students will remember their high school proms for many years, and this program helps ensure the cost of a dress doesn’t prevent someone’s opportunity to attend. Thanks to generous donations from former students and many Zengeler Cleaners customers, we’re able to help eliminate that obstacle for thousands of students over the years.”

Zengeler Cleaners has spearheaded dress collection drives since 2003, receiving more than 80,000 donated dresses during that time. Students in need of a dress are invited to “shop” at the distribution events each spring, where they can find their dream outfit, receive continuing education and career path guidance and learn how to apply for financial aid. The shopping events are held at the University Center of Lake County, all coordinated by Mothers Trust Foundation.

“We’ve already contacted school districts who’ve supported this event in previous years so they can schedule this year’s dress collection drives,” Zengeler said.

Zengeler Cleaners provides several services for the collection drive. In addition to working with area schools to solicit donations of lovingly worn apparel, their stores serve as collection points for donations from individuals and businesses. Zengeler Cleaners inspects, repairs as needed and cleans all donated items at no cost to MTF or students, so everyone looks their best on their special evening.

Thanks to the generous contributions of so many individuals and businesses, Zengeler Cleaners also is able to support a number of other prom dress distribution events throughout northern Illinois.