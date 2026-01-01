Two Lake County breast cancer survivors honored at ‘Court of Dreams’ event

Christine Simons of Barrington took part in a "Court of Dreams" event Dec. 18 at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

Advocate Health Care cancer patients and survivors enjoyed an unforgettable day with the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 18 through an exclusive “Court of Dreams” experience at the United Center.

The patients and survivors were guests of Bulls guard Tre Jones, whose mother, Debbie, is a breast cancer survivor. Jones consistently has used his platform to raise awareness and funding of breast cancer and recently was recognized as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for his efforts off the court.

Patients took to the court, putting their basketball and teamwork skills to the test as they participated in a scrimmage led by Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky and Bulls legend Bill Wennington. Jones shared a message and provided them with wellness gifts and words of encouragement.

The VIP experience honored nine Advocate Health Care patients who have undergone or are undergoing cancer treatment at an Advocate facility. After shooting hoops at the United Center in Bulls practice jerseys, participants and their guests attended a private banquet dinner.

Court of Dreams attendees then headed to their seats to watch the Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The annual event is made possible through Advocate Health Care’s partnership with the Chicago Bulls.

Among those honored were breast cancer survivors Christine Simons of Barrington and Leny Chacko of Gurnee.

Simons discovered a lump in her breast at age 38 while breastfeeding her daughter. Initially dismissing it as a clogged duct, she sought care when the lump persisted. Diagnostic tests led to a biopsy and a confirmed diagnosis of stage 2 breast cancer. Simons began chemotherapy at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital under the care of Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, completing 16 rounds. She later opted for a double mastectomy performed by Dr. Barry Rosen and underwent five weeks of radiation as a precaution. She continues preventive therapy with hormone blockers and oral medication to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Throughout treatment, Simons continued working and leaned on a strong support system of family, friends and colleagues. She credits her care team for making her feel valued, saying, “I really felt like a person, not just a patient.”

Now cancer-free, Simons advocates for early detection and self-exams, sharing her story to inspire others.

“Feel something, say something,” she said. “You won’t know what feels wrong if you don’t know what feels right.”

She participates in breast cancer awareness walks, panels and fundraising efforts to pay it forward.

Leny Chacko of Gurnee took part in a "Court of Honor" event Dec. 18 at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

Chacko discovered her breast cancer during a routine mammogram in December 2024, a screening she never skipped because of her family history. Follow-up imaging and a biopsy confirmed stage 1 triple-negative breast cancer. Her care team at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville quickly developed a treatment plan before the holidays.

“If I hadn’t gone for that mammogram, it could have cost me my life,” Chacko said, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

She began chemotherapy in January 2025 under the care of Dr. Amber Seba, underwent a lumpectomy in May performed by Dr. Helene Sterbling, and completed 20 radiation treatments in July. Chacko continues oral chemotherapy until February and credits her medical team, family and faith community for helping her through the journey.

A nurse practitioner at the VA hospital in North Chicago, Chacko said she had plenty of questions.

“I probably asked more questions than the average patient,” she said. “But my team answered every concern and made sure I felt supported.”

She encourages others facing a diagnosis to stay hopeful.

“Do not be afraid,” she said. “There are treatment options, and you’re going to get through this.”