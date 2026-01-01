ICCB announces $9.3M in Innovative Bridge and Transition Grants

The Illinois Community College Board recently announced $9.3 million in Innovative Bridge and Transition Grants to support initiatives that help Illinois residents transition more effectively into postsecondary education, job training, and high-demand careers.

These grants, awarded to community colleges and partner organizations across the state, expand access to bridge programming, adult education pathways, wrap-around supports, and transition services designed to meet the needs of today’s learners and employers.

College of Lake County was one of the recipients, receiving $235,541, according to a news release.

“The Innovative Bridge and Transition Grant Program continues to be one of our most powerful tools for opening doors to education and career opportunities across Illinois,” ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham said in the release.. “These grants allow our colleges to build strong, seamless pathways that help learners gain the skills they need, connect with in-demand industries, and ultimately achieve long-term economic mobility.”

The IBT Grant Program supports projects that serve adults and youth who may face academic, linguistic, or socioeconomic barriers to college and career entry. Through targeted instruction, advising, and hands-on training, the program ensures students can successfully move from foundational learning into certificate, degree and workforce programs.