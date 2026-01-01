Coats for Vets collection drive results announced

Lake County communities responded in outstanding fashion to the 2025 “Coats for Vets” campaign sponsored by Libertyville Sunrise Rotary and Zengeler Cleaners.

The annual collection drive netted 7,458 total items, including coats, jackets and winter necessities such as gloves, scarves and other seasonal clothing, all in support of local veterans. The items were collected from mid-October through Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – then inspected, cleaned and delivered to Midwest Veterans Closet in North Chicago.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to acknowledge and honor our veterans,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in a news release. “Many vets – our nation’s heroes – return from active duty only to face serious challenges as they readjust to civilian life, perhaps none more daunting than trying to find a productive job that matches their abilities. Too often, the skills required to hold a job before leaving to serve no longer match the needs of an evolving job market, making it very difficult to find meaningful work.”

Libertyville Rotary Sunrise, Zengeler Cleaners, its customers and members of the community at large all contributed to the “Coats for Vets” campaign. With so many veterans surviving conflicts, there are tens of thousands who need assistance for basics such as food, shelter and seasonal clothing, including winter coats, jackets and gloves. Many of these services are provided locally by Midwest Veterans Closet, thanks in part to the success of a collection drive that once again exceeded expectations.

Zengeler Cleaners’ two Libertyville stores served as drop-off locations for donations. After the items were collected, the Zengeler team inspected, repaired as needed, and cleaned each donated item.

“Our staff is always astounded by the generosity of the local community,” Zengeler said. “The number of donations we received each year underscores just how much our customers and neighbors care about the country’s veterans.”

The Libertyville Rotary Sunrise chapter was founded in 1987, and Tom Zengeler is proud to be a charter member of the local club. Rotary International is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and works to build peace and goodwill in the world. There are 1.4 million members – called Rotarians – in 48,000 clubs located in 130 countries around the world.