Turn your holiday tree into trails

Your holiday tree can help the forest preserves thrive.
Residents can give their real holiday trees a second life by recycling them at select preserves this winter. Undecorated trees will be turned into wood chips used for trails and landscaping, supporting healthy preserves and reducing waste.
Trees can be dropped off at eight marked sites across Lake County, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to sunset through Feb. 1, 2026. Yard waste and commercial drop-offs are not accepted.
- Grant Woods Forest Preserve, 25405 W. Monaville Road, Ingleside
- Greenbelt Forest Preserve, 1110 Green Bay Road, North Chicago
- Half Day Forest Preserve, 24255 Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills
- Heron Creek Forest Preserve, 22890 N. Old McHenry Road, Lake Zurich
- Lakewood Forest Preserve, South of Ivanhoe Road near Heron Pond
- Old School Forest Preserve, 28285 St. Mary’s Road, Mettawa
- Ryerson Conservation Area 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods
- Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve, 15838 W. Route 173, Wadsworth
Facts about tree recycling
- The Lake County Forest Preserves has been accepting trees for recycling for about 30 years.
- Most years more than 1,000 trees are donated.
- The majority of the trees are mulched for use on trails.