Turn your holiday tree into trails

Drop off your tree at one of eight marked sites across Lake County, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to sunset through Feb. 1, 2025. No yard waste or commercial drop-offs are accepted. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

Your holiday tree can help the forest preserves thrive.

Residents can give their real holiday trees a second life by recycling them at select preserves this winter. Undecorated trees will be turned into wood chips used for trails and landscaping, supporting healthy preserves and reducing waste.

Trees can be dropped off at eight marked sites across Lake County, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to sunset through Feb. 1, 2026. Yard waste and commercial drop-offs are not accepted.

Grant Woods Forest Preserve, 25405 W. Monaville Road, Ingleside

Greenbelt Forest Preserve, 1110 Green Bay Road, North Chicago

Half Day Forest Preserve, 24255 Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

Heron Creek Forest Preserve, 22890 N. Old McHenry Road, Lake Zurich

Lakewood Forest Preserve, South of Ivanhoe Road near Heron Pond

Old School Forest Preserve, 28285 St. Mary’s Road, Mettawa

Ryerson Conservation Area 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods

Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve, 15838 W. Route 173, Wadsworth

Facts about tree recycling