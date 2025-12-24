Safety course prepares riders for snowmobiling

A snowmobile safety course takes place Saturday, Jan. 3, in Lake Villa. (Photo by R. Scott McNeill)

Illinois’ winter weather often creates ideal conditions for snowmobiling.

The Lake County Forest Preserves’ Ranger Police will offer a snowmobile safety course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, at the Operations and Public Safety Facility, 19808 W. Grand Ave, Lake Villa.

The full-day class covers safe riding practices and emphasizes respect for other trail users and the environment.

The program is designed for ages 12 and older, though participants of all ages are welcome. Parents and guardians are invited to join as well.

Registration is required. To sign up, call 847-968-3404 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The course is free. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch.

Participants 12 and older who complete the eight hours of instruction and pass the final exam will earn a State of Illinois Certificate of Competency, granting them the authority to independently operate a snowmobile.

Students younger than 12 may attend the class. If they successfully complete the course at age 11, they will receive their snowmobile certification permit on their 12th birthday.

Who must take the course?

Illinois law states that individuals 12 to 15 may operate a snowmobile only if:

They have a valid Snowmobile Safety Education Certificate of Competency issued by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Those ages 10 to 11 may operate a snowmobile only under the direct supervision of a parent, guardian, or someone at least 16 years old designated by a parent or guardian.

Children younger than 10 are not permitted to operate a snowmobile.

Visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources online for more information about snowmobile safety education.