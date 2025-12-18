Woodland District 50 Board seeks to fill 2 vacancies

Woodland Community Consolidated School District 50 is accepting letters of interest and applications to fill two vacancies on the school board resulting from the resignations of board members Amy Sabor and Michael Senol.

The individuals selected will serve on the school board from the date of appointment until the April 2027 consolidated election.

To qualify for a position on the Board of Education, please note the following criteria.

Candidates must be a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years of age; a resident of Illinois and the District for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment; and a registered voter.

Candidates must not be a sex offender; hold another incompatible public office; have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district; hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment; or be a school trustee.

Interested persons should submit the following materials to Laura Campanella, board recording secretary, at LCampanella@dist50.net no later than 2 p.m. Jan. 2, 2026:

A letter of interest (email to Campanella)

An updated resume (email to Campanella)

Application Questionnaire (responses to this form will be automatically directed to Campanella when you submit the form)

Two letters of reference - one personal, one professional (email to Campanella)

For questions concerning the role of the school board and the responsibilities of a board member, contact Brianna Powvens, school board president, at bpowvens@dist50.net or Dr. Robert Machak, superintendent of schools, at rmachak@dist50.net or 847-596-5601.