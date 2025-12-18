Winchester Road at IL-83 reopens after construction

The Lake County Division of Transportation has reopened the intersection of Winchester Road and IL Rout 83 following months of construction on a safety-focused improvement project. (Photo provided by LCDOT)

The Lake County Division of Transportation has reopened the intersection of Winchester Road and IL Rout 83 following months of construction on a safety-focused improvement project. The upgraded intersection now includes:

A new traffic signal with left and right turn lanes

A realigned intersection that improves visibility and enhances safety

Drainage improvements that will reduce flooding on IL Route 83

Enhanced soil stability to support the reconstructed roadway

The intersection was originally scheduled to reopen in October after it was closed in July.

However, once construction began, crews discovered a larger area of poor soil (peat) south of the intersection. This required additional groundwork to ensure a safe, stable road base. While this extended the project by about two months, LCDOT prioritized long-term safety and durability.

LCDOT thanks its contractors and project partners for their work to reopen the intersection before the end of the year. Most of all, LCDOT appreciates the public’s patience during an extended construction timeline.