Advocate Health plants 75 trees at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

As part of its Season of Purpose during which its teammates are engaging in community service activities, Advocate Health planted 75 trees at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. The events on Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 brought together leaders and teammates to enhance green space on the hospital campus.

These local efforts are part of Advocate Health’s broader commitment to help get 30,000 trees planted across all the communities it serves by 2030. This initiative will involve community partnerships, volunteer events and collaboration with local organizations.

Outdoor green spaces have been shown to support positive health outcomes, reduce stress among health care workers and enhance overall community well-being.

“Health doesn’t begin inside a hospital,” Karen Lambert, president of Advocate Good Shepherd, said in a news release. “It begins in the environments where we live and work. These tree planting events are a powerful demonstration of our commitment to care for people beyond hospital walls and to foster healthier, more resilient communities.”

Advocate Health is also investing in healing gardens, green roofs, thoughtful landscaping and healthy food gardens to create restorative environments that promote recovery and wellness for all.